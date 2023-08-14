Insomniac announces 21+ festival over New Year’s Eve weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Insomniac, the group behind EDC, has announced a New Year’s Eve festival that will be held in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

According to a news release, the new festival, dubbed Forever Midnight, will be held Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 in Las Vegas at LV FestPark, 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, and at Los Angeles’ LA Convention Center.

Insomniac says the festival will mark the company’s first-ever simultaneously held New Year’s Eve events.

According to Insomniac, the Forever Midnight Las Vegas lineup includes:

ANOTR, Archie Hamilton, Bakke, Ben Sterling, ChaseWest, Cristoph, Deeper Purpose, Dennis Cruz, DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet, Eric Prydz, Fisher, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers, Kaytranada, Kyle Walker, Lucati, Malóne, Masha Mar, Mind Against, MK, Nicole Moudaber, Sofi Tukker (DJ), Solomun, and Tinlicker

FOREVER MIDNIGHT LAS VEGAS. On Sale This Tuesday 8/15 at 12PM PT. 🔗 https://t.co/eHep5I3MOA pic.twitter.com/YoMi4v2MrI — Forever Midnight (@ForeverMidnght) August 14, 2023

The Forever Midnight Los Angeles lineup includes:

Airrica, Âme b2b Dixon, ANOTR, Archie Hamilton, Black Loops, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, Cristoph, Deeper Purpose, Dennis Cruz, DJ Tennis b2b Demi Riquísimo, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers, Jamie xx, Kaskade (Redux), Kaytranada, Kevin de Vries, Kyle Walker, Malóne, Masha Mar, Mau P, Michelle Leshem, Sofi Tukker (DJ), and Solomun

Additional artists for both editions of Forever Midnight will be announced in the coming months, Insomniac says.

Two-day general admission and VIP tickets for Insomniac’s 21+ festival experience, Forever Midnight Las Vegas & Los Angeles, go on sale this Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. at insom.co/FMLV and insom.co/FMLA.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.