Henderson police, fire departments respond to crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police and fire departments responded to a crash just after noon on Monday.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the 900 block of Galleria Dr., near N. Gibson Rd. at approximately 12:05 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Police said that neither speed nor impairment were suspected as factors in the crash.

The incident caused minor delays until the vehicles could be removed from the scene.

