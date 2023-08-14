Henderson police, fire departments respond to crash

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police and fire departments responded to a crash just after noon on Monday.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the 900 block of Galleria Dr., near N. Gibson Rd. at approximately 12:05 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Police said that neither speed nor impairment were suspected as factors in the crash.

The incident caused minor delays until the vehicles could be removed from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Las Vegas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for the Hard Rock Hotel’s...
Hard Rock Las Vegas Strip
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley