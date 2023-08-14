Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip(Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for the Hard Rock Hotel’s proposed guitar-shaped building project on the Las Vegas Strip.

The blueprints show the new tower will be part of the 600-foot tall hotel, as the property was purchased by Hard Rock International in 2021 from MGM Resorts.

Caption

It will also replace the Mirage volcano on the strip, intending to add 600 suites.

When presented previously to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50-yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

