Grand jury indicts Las Vegas man charged with drug-related May murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A grand jury has indicted a man charged with a murder that happened in the east Las Vegas Valley in May.

Steven McLucas, 42, was arrested on May 25 and ultimately admitted to shooting a man with an assault rifle.

LVMPD officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Nesting Way at approximately 7:58 a.m. that day to conduct a welfare check on an individual who had not called or shown up at his job for the past three days. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the ensuing investigation, homicide detectives determined that McLucas had shot the victim during a physical altercation. According to court documents, he also admitted to police that he had been using fentanyl and that there was a firearm in the residence.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. McLucas was already on house arrest for a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

During an interview with police, McLucas initially denied injuring the victim. He then changed his story and confessed to shooting the man with an assault rifle. The suspect explained that he and the victim were fighting over the weapon when McLucas was “pulling on the rear grip” with his finger on the trigger and the gun went off. Police recovered the alleged murder weapon from the scene.

McLucas is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon and he will be arraigned in district court on August 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.