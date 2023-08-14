Golden Knights, Silver Knights donate $10K toward Henderson team in Little League World Series

Henderson baseball team wins first game of regional Little League World Series tournament
Henderson baseball team wins first game of regional Little League World Series tournament
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After securing a spot in the Little League World Series, the Henderson Little League Team is getting some welcome help as they look to fly to Pennsylvania.

The Henderson Little League baseball team defeated Utah 10-0 last Friday in their quest to make it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In doing so, the team advanced to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series as the Mountain Region champions.

With the team having to travel across the country to play in the tournament, the boys received a major assist in paying for the expensive trip.

“Having twelve families travel to Pennsylvania for 14 days is a huge financial burden on top of the time lost at work,” the team had said in an online fundraiser in which it was hoping to raise money for the trip.

The Golden Knights and the Silver Knights stepped in to help the boys make it to Pennsylvania.

According to the organization, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $5,000 towards the trip, as did the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, for a total donation of $10,000.

The Henderson baseball team will open the Little League World Series with their first game on Wednesday at noon.

