Forecast Outlook- 8/13/2023

Dry Monday Before Storm Chances Pick Up Again
By Sam Argier
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After thunderstorms raced across parts of the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon, we’re drying out for Monday. This will be a temporary dry break before storm chances pick up again next week.

We’ll start with sunshine across the area Monday morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Skies stay mainly sunny with only a few fair-weather clouds drifting across the Las Vegas Valley during the afternoon. The forecast high is at 104°.

Slight shower and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday with most of the activity focused over the mountains. Thursday and Friday will bring a better chance for some scattered storms around the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 105° mark through Friday.

The potential for more moisture is in the forecast for next weekend as the potential remnants from a tropical storm move into the area. Right now, Sunday brings much higher thunderstorm chances with forecast highs only in the mid 80s. Those milder temperatures will come with a lot more humidity.

