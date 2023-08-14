Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving Cafe Rio in Henderson will soon be able to satisfy their cravings without even leaving their vehicle.

According to a news release, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is gearing up to open a new location at 4361 E. Sunset Road in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 1. The new spot, which will mark the fifth Cafe Rio location in Henderson, will also feature a drive-thru.

“We’re thrilled to be opening another Rio in Henderson, and excited to make it more convenient for our many fans in the Las Vegas area to get our signature Sweet Pork Barbacoa,” commented Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “The Las Vegas metro has always been like a second home for Cafe Rio, and we love that there’s such a high demand for our fresh, made-from-scratch Mexican recipes in Henderson.”

According to Cafe Rio, the eatery’s recently-opened Cadence location on E. Lake Mead Parkway also features a drive-thru, as does another location that opened in June on Flamingo in Las Vegas.

