Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru

Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru
Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru(Cafe Rio)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving Cafe Rio in Henderson will soon be able to satisfy their cravings without even leaving their vehicle.

According to a news release, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is gearing up to open a new location at 4361 E. Sunset Road in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 1. The new spot, which will mark the fifth Cafe Rio location in Henderson, will also feature a drive-thru.

“We’re thrilled to be opening another Rio in Henderson, and excited to make it more convenient for our many fans in the Las Vegas area to get our signature Sweet Pork Barbacoa,” commented Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “The Las Vegas metro has always been like a second home for Cafe Rio, and we love that there’s such a high demand for our fresh, made-from-scratch Mexican recipes in Henderson.”

According to Cafe Rio, the eatery’s recently-opened Cadence location on E. Lake Mead Parkway also features a drive-thru, as does another location that opened in June on Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas

Latest News

Tape Face
‘America’s Got Talent’ favorite Tape Face announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift is a hero to food banks from coast to coast
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Insomniac announces 21+ festival over New Year’s Eve weekend in Las Vegas
Here's a look at some of our funny & most memorable moments on MORE FOX5 this week. Follow us...
Fun moments on MORE FOX5