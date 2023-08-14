Authorities: Man accused of drunk boating in Lake Mead crash that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife is investigating after two people were killed in a boat crash Saturday night at Lake Mead.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Callville Bay area.

Authorities say an adult male and female were killed in the crash. According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, the male has been identified as Terry Everette Farris, 48. His cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The identity of the female victim is still pending, the coroner’s office said.

The crash involved two vessels, authorities said. An adult male who was involved in the crash was arrested at the scene and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where NDOW says he was booked on suspicion of operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Other charges are pending results of the ongoing investigation, the department noted in the release.

“Our thoughts go out to the family members of all who were involved in this unfortunate accident,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Chris Walther, “This is a grim reminder of the importance of being aware of our surroundings and keeping an eye out for other recreationists when we are on the water. And that boaters should always operate their vessel in a manner that takes into consideration water conditions, visibility and the level of boating activity.”

