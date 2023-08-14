Arraignment scheduled for Caesars Palace hostage barricade suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The case of a man facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room has been bound over to district court.

Matthew Mannix, 35, will be arraigned on August 16. He is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force, destruction of property, disregard for safety and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon.

On July 11, FOX5 cameras captured him throwing items and pieces of furniture out of the shattered hotel room window. The uproar caused various parts of the property to be put on lockdown and evacuated. After more than an hour, Mannix refused to come out of the room and continued to taunt officers, reportedly telling them he had “a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

“Mannix was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling out random comments and numbers and saying he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” police stated. Mannix also said if the woman with him spoke to police he would cut out her tongue, according to authorities.

The damage to the room was estimated to be about $50,000. The investigator who wrote the report said in his 18 years as a detective it was the most severe property damage he had ever seen.

Court records also indicate Mannix is a wanted fugitive with four active protection orders against him in Colorado.

