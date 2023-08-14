‘America’s Got Talent’ favorite Tape Face announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Tape Face
Tape Face(Colin Boulter via MGM Resorts International)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tape Face, a past fan favorite on the show “America’s Got Talent,” has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Tape Face will debut a new show at the Underground Theater inside MGM Grand on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

As part of Tape Face’s show, “the Underground Theater will transform into a creative playground for the highly acclaimed modern-day mime show.”

“I am thrilled for the move into one of the best hotels and casinos in the world, MGM Grand,” said Sam Wills, Tape Face creator and actor. “The show relies on audience participation and having this beautiful showroom will guarantee an even more exciting and intimate experience for guests!”

Tickets are on sale Monday at 2 p.m. PT and range between $39 to $99 (not including applicable tax and fees) at mgmgrand.com.

Shows, scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 1, will be performed Thursday through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. nightly. There also will be a 4:30 p.m. matinee offered on select weekends, the release says.

