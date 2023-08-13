Kylie Minogue fans report glitches on ticketing website, say organizers underestimated popularity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global pop star Kylie Minogue is one of the latest artists to announce a residency in Las Vegas. The Venetian released only 10,000 tickets for the ten shows happening November 3 through January 27.

As fans scrambled to secure the limited number of tickets, many on social media reported technical difficulties with the ticketing platform Voltaire, including error messages and hours-long delays on the website.

“I started trying when they went on sale at 10:30. At like maybe 3 or 3:30 something like that, 4, all of a sudden, everything was sold out,” said Patrick Rolland, a Kylie Minogue fan who failed to secure tickets.

Rolland was hoping to celebrate he and his late partner’s anniversary at the show on November 10, but all the concert dates sold out while he was dealing with the website delays. Patrick even got an error message when he tried to message the website’s technical support team.

“From the minute I started trying, it just kept glitching,” he said. “I think I got like a thousand error screens. Twice I got to the screen where it would almost let me buy tickets, but then there was like this circle of death that just kept spinning and spinning.”

A Voltaire spokesperson said in a statement, “There was overwhelming demand for tickets to see Kylie Minogue. More than 32,000 unique visitors with 1 million views to the website happened all at one time.”

The spokesperson added that Voltaire is “actively working on a solution to minimize challenges for future ticket sales for Voltaire residencies,” and “if a fan’s ticket purchase was impacted, they should be receiving an email from a dedicated support specialist with next steps.

Some fans said the event organizers may have underestimated Minogue’s popularity.

Entertainment industry insider Perez Hilton said this high demand for Minogue’s shows at the Venetian’s small 1,000-seat theater speaks to the need for more medium-sized concert venues in Las Vegas.

“It goes from the larger spaces, the Colosseum, the Bakkt Theater, Dolby Live, to spaces that are too small,” said Hilton. “If there are smart casino operators, they’ll be thinking of, ‘Okay, we should look into venues that are maybe 2,000 or 2,500,’ because there’s a whole variety of artists that are not big enough for the big, big spaces, but too big for the smaller spaces.”

