Hawaii Tourism Authority: Visitors have ‘largely heeded call’ to leave Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is urging visitors to reschedule upcoming travel to fire-ravaged West Maui.

The agency says visitors have “largely heeded the call to leave the island.”

Since Wednesday, more than 46,000 people have flown out of Kahului Airport.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitors who are planning travel to West Maui within the next several months should reschedule their travel plans or consider a different destination.

“In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses,” HTA said.

The agency added hotels in West Maui have temporarily stopped accepting bookings

And the governor has said about 1,000 rooms in the area have been secured for evacuees and first responders. It was not immediately clear when evacuees would be moving in.

