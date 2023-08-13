Hawaii Tourism Authority: Visitors have ‘largely heeded call’ to leave Maui

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to postpone West Maui travel.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to postpone West Maui travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is urging visitors to reschedule upcoming travel to fire-ravaged West Maui.

The agency says visitors have “largely heeded the call to leave the island.”

Since Wednesday, more than 46,000 people have flown out of Kahului Airport.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitors who are planning travel to West Maui within the next several months should reschedule their travel plans or consider a different destination.

Oahu assistance center for wildfire evacuees moves out of Hawaii Convention Center

“In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses,” HTA said.

The agency added hotels in West Maui have temporarily stopped accepting bookings

And the governor has said about 1,000 rooms in the area have been secured for evacuees and first responders. It was not immediately clear when evacuees would be moving in.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

Latest News

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Grand Canyon generic
Teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police: 9-year-old critically injured after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear
Maui boat chef out of work after wildfire destruction
Maui boat chef out of work after wildfire destruction, describes damage on the island
Kylie Minogue fans report technical difficulties with website while trying to secure tickets...
Kylie Minogue fans report glitches on ticketing website, say organizers underestimated popularity