Cecily Aguilar faces sentencing for her involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen(CNN)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, is getting ready to face her fate in federal court after pleading guilty for her part in covering up the murder of then Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Back in November Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Vanessa’s sister Mayra Guillen told KWTX that she hopes to see Aguilar receive that maximum sentence at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

”We all have different opinions on what justice is, if that’s what the law is saying then I agree with it,” Mayra said.

Aguilar is the only person charged in Vanessa’s murder. She previously admitted to helping her boyfriend Aaron Robinson dismember Vanessa’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River. Guillen’s suspected killer, Robinson, killed himself before her body was found.

Monday’s hearing was originally scheduled for April. But Aguilar’s defense attorney previously filed a motion to delay it to allow a psychiatric expert to testify.

As far as the state, Mayra said herself along with several of her family members will take the stand, speaking to Aguilar for the first time.

”I know it’s going to be very hard because just the thought of previous occasions when I’ve had to see her face to face it’s tough,” Mayra said. “There are a lot of emotions.”

Mayra took to X to encourage her followers to gather in front of the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. before the hearing begins.

Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia, LULAC State of Texas District 17 director, said she, along with other LULAC members, will be there.

”This is a lifelong commitment,” Carrillo-Tapia said. “We turned from looking for her to wanting to make sure that there was justice.”

KWTX will have a crew inside the courtroom and provide any updates that come in both on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

Latest News

Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Maui boat chef out of work after wildfire destruction, describes damage on the island
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Grand Canyon generic
Teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon