Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

