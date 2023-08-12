“I’ve thought about leaving”: CCSD teachers contemplate departure amid contract dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A day after an explosive school board meeting that ended in an abrupt cancellation, teachers in the Clark County School District tell FOX5 they’ve noticed several of their colleagues leaving the district altogether in the last few weeks.

“I know a lot of teachers who have already left the school district,” CCSD 1st grade teacher Kevin Abrahami told FOX5 Friday.

Others are contemplating their future with the district.

“I’ve thought about leaving the district,” another teacher told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. “I’ve thought about leaving the career altogether.”

There are three key issues the anonymous teacher sees as the reason for the recent exodus she describes.

“They’re leaving because of salary, the lack of contract, and toxic administrators,” she explained.

Abrahami sees the Clark County Education Association as the driving force behind the recent increase in funding CCSD received from the state legislature.

“Our union, CCEA, had really lobbied the state government to give those hundreds of millions of dollars to funding for public education,” he said.

Coming from that perspective, Abrahami feels that money was not allocated fairly.

“They cut the biggest part of that check to administrators,” he said. “And left the support staff pretty much getting crumbs.”

“We didn’t get into teaching to make money,” the anonymous teacher said. “But we’re definitely going to leave if we can’t even take care of our own families.”

As days go by with still no deal reached between CCSD and the CCEA, some teachers who are watching their coworkers leave are starting to make contingency plans for themselves.

“I’ve been trying to think of what other kinds of careers I can go to,” one teacher told FOX5. “I’ve also been asking around about charter schools.”

