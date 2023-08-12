Gov. Lombardo announces ‘short-term solution’ for opportunity scholarship students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo announced a short-term solution to the Opportunity Scholarship situation after the state legislature voted against his proposal to utilize unallocated federal COVID relief funds to maintain Opportunity Scholarship funding for the 2023-2024 school year.

At the request of the Governor, AAA Scholarship Foundation volunteered to utilize reserve funds to ensure that no students who qualify under Nevada law lose access to their scholarships this year.

“I’m grateful to AAA Scholarship Foundation for their eagerness to create a short-term solution for this crisis,” said Gov. Lombardo. “Together, we will be able to ensure that no student currently receiving an Opportunity Scholarship will be removed from their chosen school this school year.”

“AAA Scholarship Foundation is pleased to be a part of a solution for ensuring no child loses their scholarship for the upcoming school year,” said Kim Dyson, President and CEO of AAA Scholarship Foundation. “We’re grateful for Governor Lombardo’s vision, leadership, and staunch advocacy for these children, and we look forward to working with legislators from both parties on a long-term solution for the scholarship program.”

In order to obtain a scholarship for the upcoming school year, eligible parents must apply with AAA Scholarship Foundation directly. The application for families at risk of losing their Opportunity Scholarship is available here. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 11.

