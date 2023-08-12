Gov. Lombardo announces ‘short-term solution’ for opportunity scholarship students

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022 (AP...
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022 (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo announced a short-term solution to the Opportunity Scholarship situation after the state legislature voted against his proposal to utilize unallocated federal COVID relief funds to maintain Opportunity Scholarship funding for the 2023-2024 school year.

At the request of the Governor, AAA Scholarship Foundation volunteered to utilize reserve funds to ensure that no students who qualify under Nevada law lose access to their scholarships this year.

“I’m grateful to AAA Scholarship Foundation for their eagerness to create a short-term solution for this crisis,” said Gov. Lombardo. “Together, we will be able to ensure that no student currently receiving an Opportunity Scholarship will be removed from their chosen school this school year.”

“AAA Scholarship Foundation is pleased to be a part of a solution for ensuring no child loses their scholarship for the upcoming school year,” said Kim Dyson, President and CEO of AAA Scholarship Foundation. “We’re grateful for Governor Lombardo’s vision, leadership, and staunch advocacy for these children, and we look forward to working with legislators from both parties on a long-term solution for the scholarship program.”

In order to obtain a scholarship for the upcoming school year, eligible parents must apply with AAA Scholarship Foundation directly. The application for families at risk of losing their Opportunity Scholarship is available here. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 11.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Donations to help the relief efforts in Maui are pouring in
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been...
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
The Henderson squad has advanced to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series as the...
Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series
Nolan Gifford started on the mound as the Henderson, NV Little League team advanced to the...
Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series