Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire

King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been overrun with donations.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been overrun with donations.

The church says it is doing what it can to help anyone who needs it.

“I know the Aloha spirit and our people are the most generous people on the planet,” said church Pastor Shannon Marocco. “But to see it literally, see it right in front of your eyes, is just overwhelming. It’s truly the love of God.”

FOX5 has a crew in Maui. Our staff was given a tour of the large church and all it is doing to help. The church has removed its pews from the congregation area and placed them in different rooms for people to rest.

“I tried to get a hold of as many cots as I could. I pulled all my connections, with the military we only got a few. So, we’ve just been making do with what we have, and some people are just sleeping on the floor in our sanctuary. But there’s AC, it’s cool, it’s a safe place,” said Marocco.

The pastor also showed FOX5 different rooms of supplies for people, including food and water, and a room full of clothes for families. The church is helping even in its own time of need.

“As a community we’re just really shocked, overwhelmed by everything that has happened. It happened so quickly, with the winds and the fire. We got word that many of our families have lost their homes in Lahaina. We also have a church campus there in Lahaina that we’ve confirmed has been burnt to the ground,” said the pastor.

She told FOX5 something a friend told her: that out of pain brings purpose.

“Out of this, there will come purpose. There will be a rebuilding. There will be a stronger Maui and Hawaii. And we’ll have a story to tell our kids and our kid’s kids how we fought through this,” said Marocco.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022 (AP...
Gov. Lombardo announces ‘short-term solution’ for opportunity scholarship students
King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been...
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
The Henderson squad has advanced to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series as the...
Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series
Nolan Gifford started on the mound as the Henderson, NV Little League team advanced to the...
Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series