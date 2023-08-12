Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom. (Source: WEEK)
By WEEK staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois say a doctor has been arrested for hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

According to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Henry Chang is facing a felony charge for installing a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom and recording women who were using it.

WEEK reports the Peoria-area doctor is charged with unlawful video recording, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Peoria County State Attorney Jodi Hoos said that the camera was hidden in an employee bathroom at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

According to officials, a hospital worker found the camera on the floor after it had fallen from where it was being hidden.

Police said they recovered videos from the camera showing “multiple female employees” using the bathroom along with videos showing Chang setting it up.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney investigators,” Hoos said.

According to the state’s attorney, a grand jury will consider filing more charges against the 28-year-old.

Chang is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Donations to help the relief efforts in Maui are pouring in
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Police close access to fire-ravaged Lahaina amid safety concerns as search for victims continue
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say
King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been...
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
Friends of Shirley Meagher said she was out doing what she wanted to do when she was...
‘It’s a tragic end’: 100-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle while collecting money for charity