3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say

FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, in the southern part of that state.

“Every loss of life is a tragedy,” the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. “Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention.”

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s sprawling mission on the border, called Operation Lone Star. The operation has come under a burst of new scrutiny in recent months over additional hard-line measures the governor has authorized in the name of deterring migrants from crossing from Mexico.

The Biden administration is suing Texas over wrecking ball-sized buoys placed on the Rio Grande this summer, saying the water barrier poses environmental and humanitarian concerns. Texas has also begun separating some migrant families on the border in what marks a shift by state police, who have previously said that families should stay together.

Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze referred questions Friday night about the child’s death to the state’s emergency management agency, which has operated the bus program since it launched in 2022.

The child received treatment from paramedics and later died at a hospital, according to the agency. The bus departed from the Texas border city of Brownsville. All passengers had their temperature taken and were asked if they had any medical conditions, according to Texas’ emergency management agency, which did not immediately respond to requests for more details Friday night.

Illinois officials said in a statement they were working with health officials, state police and federal authorities “to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes the Texas border, said Friday night that he had not been briefed on details of the child’s death. Still he criticized Abbott, saying the governor should be working more with the federal government on border security.

“You can’t use the migrants as political pawns. You still gotta be accountable to taking care of them, especially if you’re transporting kids,” Cullear said.

Besides Chicago, Texas has also sent buses to Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles. On Thursday, Abbott freshly touted the bus program on Twitter, posting, “We will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities until Biden does his job & secures the border.”

Under Texas’ bus program, the state says migrants sign consent waivers and agree on the destinations where they’re headed. Texas officials say the buses are stocked with food and water and that migrants are allowed to get off early at stops before the destination city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the buses a “despicable stunt” by Abbott after 42 people, including some children, were dropped off in the city in June.

At least four migrant children have died this year in federal custody. That includes an 8-year-old girl from Panama who died in May and had arrived with a heart condition and sickle cell anemia. Last month, an independent report found that Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing medical needs of children with preexisting conditions.

____

Associated Press writer Val Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Donations to help the relief efforts in Maui are pouring in
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Police close access to fire-ravaged Lahaina amid safety concerns as search for victims continue
King’s Cathedral Church in Central Maui has a mission to help the community, and it has been...
Donations pour in as people lose everything in deadly Maui wildfire
Friends of Shirley Meagher said she was out doing what she wanted to do when she was...
‘It’s a tragic end’: 100-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle while collecting money for charity