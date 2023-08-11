Study ranks Nevada #1 most dangerous state for crime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Innerbody Research conducted a study using data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System to analyze the number of violent crimes against people, and it named Nevada the most dangerous state in the U.S.

The FBI’s data comes from both Summary Reporting System (SRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reports, which are derived from individual police department data that is voluntarily submitted. To generate the overall scores for its report, Innerbody first determined the prevalence of each crime per 10,000 residents by state, then multiplied each incidence by its weighted value and summed the totals. Ultimately, the higher the score, the higher the prevalence of crime in that state, according to that report.

Crime types were weighted as follows:

Homicide offenses (50%)

Kidnapping/abduction (11%)

Human trafficking offenses (11%)

Sex offenses (20%)

Assaults (8%)

Florida was excluded from the analysis due to no crime data being provided for the specified time period. Using Innerbody’s weighted metrics, Nevada came in as the top state for most crimes committed against people. New Mexico was second, with Arkansas third. Innerbody found that several of the states with the highest crime numbers have the nation’s most relaxed gun laws, including:

Arkansas

Tennessee

Alaska

Alabama

North Dakota

South Dakota

New Jersey was named the safest state, followed by Vermont and Connecticut. The report noted that multiple states that were low on crime are also high in gun control, including:

Connecticut

Road Island

Maryland

New York

Hawaii

Massachusetts

In 2021, there were 48,830 total gun deaths in the U.S., the highest yearly total on record, up 23% from 2019, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center. Along with this uptick in gun deaths among Americans overall, firearm-related fatalities among children and teenagers increased by 46% from 2019 to 2021. This statistic includes homicides, suicides, accidents, and all other categories where firearms are listed as the underlying cause of death.

The complete results of the report are available here.

