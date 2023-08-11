Stoney’s North Forty hiring as it prepares to return to northwest Las Vegas casino

Stoney’s North Forty rendering
Stoney’s North Forty rendering(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Longtime locals favorite, Stoney’s North Forty, is returning to a Las Vegas casino and the venue is hiring ahead of its debut.

Station Casinos earlier this year announced the return of Stoney’s North Forty in a new venue at the Sante Fe Station in the northwest valley.

Stoney’s this week announced in a news alert that it is now hiring as it prepares to open.

According to the venue, Stoney’s is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Bartenders
  • Bar Backs
  • Security
  • GoGo Dancers
  • Host/Hostess - Cashiers

To apply, Stoney’s asking interested applicants to email hiring@stoneys.com with their resume and a couple of photos. No in-person applications will be accepted, the venue notes.

Stoney’s North Forty is opening this fall, the release said.

