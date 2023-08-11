Raiders add to RB depth with free agent signing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders added to their running back corps on Friday, signing free agent Damien Williams.

Williams played most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. Before that, he was a member of the Miami Dolphins (2014-2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-2019) and Chicago Bears (2021).

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back has appeared in 98 career NFL games with 16 starts and has totaled 336 carries for 1,397 yards with 14 touchdowns and 154 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games with six starts for the Chiefs and rushed for a career-high 498 yards with five touchdowns, adding 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns in the postseason rank as the second-most among all active NFL players.

A native of San Diego, Williams played two years (2012-13) at Oklahoma, where he appeared in 22 games with 10 starts and registered 290 rushes for 1,499 yards with 18 touchdowns in addition to 43 receptions for 410 yards.

The Raiders continue to play without #1 running back Josh Jacobs, who is holding out over a contract dispute. Jacobs led the Silver and Black with 1,653 rushing yards last season. The Raiders are hosting joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week before the teams meet for a preseason game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Former Raiders players will attend that game and be honored as part of an alumni event.

