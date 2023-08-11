‘Prepare yourself’: Families will soon be able to access parts of Lahaina after devastating wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant development, families will soon be able to get back into Lahaina after deadly wildfires forced the evacuations of thousands, county officials said.

Residents with ID showing proof of residency, as well as visitors with proof of hotel reservations, will have access to Lahaina via Maalaea starting Friday at noon.

The county stressed that people will not be able to access parts of historic Lahaina town. There will also be a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Gov. Josh Green said while this will bring some comfort, residents should prepare themselves for the worst and remember it’s still a hazardous area.

“This will bring Hawaii together, but prepare yourself for the emotional turmoil because if I feel it — and I have the experience as an emergency guy who saw tragedy in the course of 25 years in the hospital — it will be shocking to a lot of other people,” he said.

Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz surveyed the damage first-hand in Lahaina. Green said everything was “gone.”

This is some good news for an unknown number of residents whose homes were not burned in wildfires are still in Lahaina, desperately waiting for help.

On Thursday, a convoy of vehicles traveled into West Maui carrying supplies — but found getting into the disaster zone isn’t easy.

While wildfires tore through the town of Lahaina leaving behind a trail of destruction, thousands of people are still in Kaanapali, Kahana, Napili and Honokowai.

Compared to the past few days, Thursday showed a sense of organization. The National Guard was on the ground assisting, and now they have flashing orange signs to let people know they are only allowing authorized vehicles into the area.

Riding with an authorized vehicle, an HNN crew joined the convoy to take goods to people still living in the area Thursday morning. The vehicles were escorted by a Maui police officer.

“Everybody stay fighting for everything right now. My other half’s family lost everything. Everybody lost everything. We don’t know how for feel. How are you supposed to feel?,” said Julia Aki, whose family lives in West Maui.

She said the people there need “food, gas, water, anything, clothes. People out here no more nothing. They no more clothes. They no more nothing. They need stuff out here — supplies, hygiene, anything. Anything can help.”

Arlyn Campo, of Napili and a mother of two, said she is worried for her family as resources continue to dwindle.

“We need formula, diapers, ice, water and food,” Campo said. “I’m a little worried because I have a 4-month-old and a 2-year-old, I have dogs. We just need the essentials for everybody.”

Among the supplies in most need is ice — it’s like gold out there.

People were running to the convoy of trucks for ice because people still don’t have power. They’re also fighting over gas. Some even tried to climb up onto the vehicles to get supplies.

Despite these efforts, a huge challenge is getting those goods to the people who are still left in Lahaina town. Power poles and power lines are still down across the roads, so it’s difficult getting access to those most in need.

