Oprah, part-time Maui resident, visits wildfire evacuees at War Memorial Gymnasium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees Thursday at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui.

Thousands have congregated at the gym after the island’s devastating wildfires.

The shelter is also being used as a donation drop-off location for victims.

Images posted on social media showed Oprah chatting with volunteers and residents.

The group Kakoo-Haleakala says she offered to buy supplies for the shelter, including cots, blankets and toiletries.

The former talk show host and media mogul is one of Maui’s biggest private landholders, owning more than a thousand acres in Kula and Hana.

It’s currently unclear if any of her land was damaged from the wildfires.

