Nevada State Police troopers involved in southwest valley shooting, no deaths

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By Matt Kling
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police confirm that their troopers were involved in a shooting just after midnight Friday morning.

According to preliminary details, the incident occurred near Buffalo Drive and Mountains Edge Pkwy. Nevada State Police confirmed no fatalities, and that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police would be investigating.

As of 5:45 AM, the intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

