Las Vegas police respond to critical injury crash near Spring Valley

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a crash near West Russell Road...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a crash near West Russell Road and Lindell Road.(LVACS)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a crash near West Russell Road and Lindell Road.

The crash happened around 1:43 p.m. and involves critical injuries. Multiple people have been taken to UMC Trauma.

The intersection is currently shut down and all are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Nolan Gifford started on the mound as the Henderson, NV Little League team advanced to the...
Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
I-515 Corridor Project brings overnight traffic restrictions next week
FILE - Running back Damien Williams (6) watches during a preseason NFL football game against...
Raiders add to RB depth with free agent signing
Highest and lowest crime rates by state
Study ranks Nevada #1 most dangerous state for crime