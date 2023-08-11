Las Vegas police respond to critical injury crash near Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a crash near West Russell Road and Lindell Road.

The crash happened around 1:43 p.m. and involves critical injuries. Multiple people have been taken to UMC Trauma.

The intersection is currently shut down and all are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

