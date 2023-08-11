Las Vegas police say person in-custody after barricade situation northeast valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: At about 9:55 a.m., Las Vegas police said the barricade situation had ended with one person being taken into custody.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Friday morning in the northeast valley.

According to police, at approximately 3:29 a.m., LVMPD dispatch was notified of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and learned the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue.

Police said the situation is being treated as a barricade as they work to make contact with a potential suspect.

LVMPD advises to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

