Las Vegas police say person in-custody after barricade situation northeast valley

UPDATE: At about 9:55 a.m., Las Vegas police said the barricade situation had ended with one person being taken into custody.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Friday morning in the northeast valley.

According to police, at approximately 3:29 a.m., LVMPD dispatch was notified of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and learned the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue.

Police said the situation is being treated as a barricade as they work to make contact with a potential suspect.

LVMPD advises to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

