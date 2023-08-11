Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a husband and wife were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday night in the south valley.

According to police, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Thursday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male laying on the floor of a garage in the 300 block of E. Starr Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said medical personnel pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives learned the two victims were married and had been arguing. Police said that during the argument, the male shot his wife then shot himself.

The identification of both victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say person in-custody after barricade situation northeast valley
Stoney’s North Forty rendering
Stoney’s North Forty hiring as it prepares to return to northwest Las Vegas casino
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Thousands rally on Las Vegas Strip in support of food service workers demanding better pay, benefits