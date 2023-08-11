Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a husband and wife were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday night in the south valley.

According to police, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Thursday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male laying on the floor of a garage in the 300 block of E. Starr Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said medical personnel pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives learned the two victims were married and had been arguing. Police said that during the argument, the male shot his wife then shot himself.

The identification of both victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

