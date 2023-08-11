Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An undercover operation by the Nevada State Contractors Board has led to the arrest of an unlicensed contractor who now faces dozens of felonies.

Brett Benson operated under the business name Security Screen Masters and used aliases like Brett Jordan, Brett Jordon and Brett Zimmer.

Benson faces 17 counts of theft ranging from $650 to less than $25,000, four counts of possession of a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and four counts of possession of documents or ID to commit forgery and use of another ID to avoid or delay prosecution.

He is currently being held without bail.

“The Nevada State Contractors Board appreciates the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in its recent partnership to identify and subsequently apprehend one of our most egregious unlicensed contractors,” states Executive Officer Margi Grein. “Brett Benson epitomizes the type of unlicensed contractor we warn against and strive to protect consumers from. His arrest is the first step toward seeking justice for the consumers harmed.”

Benson previously held a Nevada contractor’s license (#81295) for SSM of Nevada, dba Security Screen Masters until several complaints to the Board led to its revocation in 2020.

Benson was found by the NSCB to have entered into 18 written contracts receiving more than $151,000 in down payments before abandoning the project with no work performed.

His next hearing is Aug. 28.

