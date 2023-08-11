“It’s all gone”: Maui locals describe loss from wildfire

"It's all gone": Maui locals describe loss from wildfire
By Mike Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A couple that lives in Lahaina, a town on the northwest shore of Maui, told FOX5 Thursday about learning that they lost everything in the fire that swept through their home.

“I saw one of my students might be missing,” Kaitlyn Aure, a school teacher in Lahaina, said. “And you sit here and just feel so helpless.”

Aure and her partner Jake Manning were out of town when the fire hit Lahaina.

“I know some of our teachers are still unaccounted for,” Aure said through tears. “A lot of them live in the area that burned. And they were running, they were going toward the fire. There were people going in the water, and they’re still pulling bodies out.”

Aure and Manning plan to go back to the island as soon as they can.

“People there are struggling and I’m here,” Manning said. “And it’s not fair.”

When they arrive, they’ll help care for Manning’s father, who’s on dialysis, and to assist in the citywide cleanup any way they can. One of the buildings destroyed by the fire is Manning’s kayak business.

“I just worked really hard for it and now it’s all gone,” he said solemnly.

Until Aure and Manning can get back to Maui, all they can do is wait on pins and needles hoping their loved ones are okay.

“The fear of waiting and hoping that your family is safe, and your friends are safe, and that they’ll all be accounted for – but they’re not,” Aure said. “And the death count keeps climbing and climbing.”

You can help Aure and Manning by contributing to an online fundraiser.

