I-515 Corridor Project brings overnight traffic restrictions next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced overnight lane and ramp restrictions on the I-515 (U.S. 95) project, spanning from I-215 to Wyoming Ave., starting next week.

According to an NDOT media release, the restrictions are as follows:

Sunday, August 13 & Monday, August 14, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day:

Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Tropicana Ave. and Flamingo Rd.

Ramp closures: Northbound I-515 Tropicana onramp, Flamingo on/offramps.

Tuesday, August 15 & Wednesday, August 16, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day:

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Desert Inn Rd. and Flamingo Rd.

Westbound Flamingo onramp to southbound I-515 closed.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

