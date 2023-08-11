Henderson Little League team advances to LLB World Series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson squad has advanced to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series as the Mountain Region champions.

Henderson advanced on the strength of a 10-0, run-rule victory over Utah (Snow Canyon Little League) on Friday afternoon. They will next face the Metro Region champion of the United States, which will be determined later today when Rhode Island meets New York.

Ten American teams and ten international clubs advance to Williamsport to play for the championship in a 12-and-under round-robin tournament. Henderson’s next game is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

