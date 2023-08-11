FOX5 on scene in Hawaii talks to woman who lost home in wildfire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials now say the wildfire in Maui destroyed 1,700 buildings. A FOX5 photojournalist near Lahaina talked to one woman who says the fire burned her home to the ground.

“I mean it’s that fight or flight thing. I was in that for probably 30 hours. Trying to just escape the house and get somewhere safe and it wasn’t until about noon yesterday that we got here, and it all hit me that everything was gone,” she said.

The woman says they were only a couple blocks away from a gas station that exploded.

“You heard a bang and then we stepped out of my front door, and it was just hundreds of feet of black smoke engulfing the town. And it was everything I could do to just gather my kids and gather whatever I could in two minutes to get out of the house. I mean we ran out of the house with no shoes,” she said.

FOX5 has two photojournalists covering the fire as well as Executive Producer Monica Schmidt, who is from the central Maui area. Schmidt reported from her old high school, showing relief efforts at the school.

“It’s kind of a surreal experience I’m actually standing at my high school right now,” Schmidt said live on FOX5 Thursday afternoon.

Schmidt’s mother still lives on Maui. She told Monica one of her friend’s saw some people using the Pacific Ocean to escape the flames.

“She told my mom that she was one of the people who was just a few cars in front of those people who were forced to jump into that water,” said Schmidt.

As of Thursday evening, officials confirmed 53 deaths from the fire. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

