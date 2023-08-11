F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The clock is ticking as Sin City gears up to host the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In celebration of the event, the Las Vegas Grand Prix lit up the skyline on Thursday night with a takeover of the Sphere’s 580,000-square-foot fully-programmable LED exterior.

Displaying across the “Exosphere,” which is noted as the largest LED screen on earth, F1 used the massive screen to kick off the 100-day countdown to the Nov. 18 race.

The Sphere displayed the logo for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along with the message, “100 days to lights out.”

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18.

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino

Latest News

In this Monday evening, July 17, 2023 image taken from police body camera video provided by the...
Las Vegas police videos show SWAT officers detaining man, woman during home raid in Tupac Shakur cold case
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Nevada State Police troopers involved in southwest valley shooting, no deaths
2023 Homeless Census shows rise in homelessness, people sleeping on the streets across Las...
2023 Homeless Census shows rise in homelessness, people sleeping on the streets across Las Vegas Valley
Deadly wildfires in Maui Island's historic Lahaina
FOX5 on scene in Hawaii talks to woman who lost home in wildfire