F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The clock is ticking as Sin City gears up to host the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In celebration of the event, the Las Vegas Grand Prix lit up the skyline on Thursday night with a takeover of the Sphere’s 580,000-square-foot fully-programmable LED exterior.

Displaying across the “Exosphere,” which is noted as the largest LED screen on earth, F1 used the massive screen to kick off the 100-day countdown to the Nov. 18 race.

The Sphere displayed the logo for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along with the message, “100 days to lights out.”

(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18.

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

