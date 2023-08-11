Clark County School District releases details on its teacher pay proposal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Clark County School District and the teachers’ union remain at an impasse over teacher salaries, CCSD released details about its most recent proposal to the Clark County Educators Association.

According to a CCSD release signed by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, the July 27 proposal included the following:

Year One compensation

Salary advancement under the current Differentiated Salary program (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).



Column advancement under the new salary table related to the PGS (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).



One step advancement under the new salary table for the 2023-2024 year (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).



6.875% salary adjustment for all, and raise the new starting pay to ~$52,556.



Implementation after the above adjustments of the CCSD’s proposed Professional Salary Table (“PST”). $45 million will be allocated to the placement of employees in the new PST in year 1. Employees can request a review of their placement.

Year Two compensation

1% salary adjustment. New starting pay of ~$53,082.



One step advancement under the new PST for the 2024-2025 year.



An additional $45 million will be allocated to the placement of employees in the new PST in year 2. Employees can request a review of their placement.

The proposal also included a one-column advancement for self-contained and autism classroom teachers, worth $6,000, as well as a one column advancement for “hard-to-fill” positions. This is subject to the parties reaching an agreement on the schools this would apply to and the definition of “hard-to-fill” positions.

CCSD also offered a 10% increase in the district’s contribution to the Teacher Health Trust in year one (2023-2024), with a 5% increase in the contribution in year two (2024-2025). The proposal stated that classroom teachers covered by the agreement would be required to work a regular workday of up to seven hours and thirty minutes on school premises, including the duty-free lunch period.

The offer concluded by noting that CCSD will allocate, for the 2023-2025 biennium, 66% of the SB 231 monies received from the state for CCEA bargaining employee raises, with a sunset date of June 30, 2025.

“I appreciate your patience as we work through our differences and invite you to contact me with your questions,” Jara told CCSD-licensed employees at the end of the letter.

CCEA has been seeking a 10% raise in year one and an 8% increase in year two.

