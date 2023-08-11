CCSD board meeting disrupted, delayed by protestors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District board meeting on Thursday evening was delayed in progress due to a disruption by teachers that assembled at the event.

Approximately 51 minutes into a video of the meeting, protestors began chanting “no contract, no peace,” at a volume that interrupted the proceedings. A recess was ordered a couple of minutes later.

The board meeting paused and cleared an unspecified number of people out of the room before resuming approximately 23 minutes later. Earlier in the day, CCSD released the results of a teacher pay proposal that falls far short of what CCEA is seeking.

A motion to adjourn the meeting passed unanimously at 6:28 p.m. CCSD and CCEA are scheduled to resume negotiations next week.

Shortly before 7 p.m., CCSD released a statement regarding the CCEA protest:

Everyone has the right to express themselves peacefully, but they do not have the right to block traffic, disrupt the business proceedings of a public body, or prevent public agency operations through ‘work actions.’ Since we began negotiations, the leadership of CCEA has continued their bad-faith efforts to bully the school district into accepting their financially questionable proposals that would put District finances into a deficit. As stewards of the public trust and dollars, we cannot agree to put the District in financial jeopardy which will ultimately hurt our students and adults. Our educators deserve a raise and an equitable salary schedule, and we will continue advocating for both as long as negotiations continue. Getting our teachers their raises can only occur at the bargaining table, not by disrupting businesses, meetings, or traffic. CCSD stands ready to negotiate. CCEA should do its members’ business and join us at the table.

Note: This story initially attributed a quote during public comment to a board member. We regret the error.

