CCSD board meeting disrupted, delayed by protestors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District board meeting on Thursday evening was delayed in progress due to a disruption by teachers that assembled at the event.
Approximately 51 minutes into a video of the meeting, protestors began chanting “no contract, no peace,” at a volume that interrupted the proceedings. A recess was ordered a couple of minutes later.
The board meeting paused and cleared an unspecified number of people out of the room before resuming approximately 23 minutes later. Earlier in the day, CCSD released the results of a teacher pay proposal that falls far short of what CCEA is seeking.
A motion to adjourn the meeting passed unanimously at 6:28 p.m. CCSD and CCEA are scheduled to resume negotiations next week.
Shortly before 7 p.m., CCSD released a statement regarding the CCEA protest:
Note: This story initially attributed a quote during public comment to a board member. We regret the error.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.