Boyd Gaming donates $100K for Maui recovery efforts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is often referred to as “The Ninth Island” due to its passionate Hawaiian presence.

Boyd Gaming embodied the spirit behind that sentiment as it announced it is donating $100,000 to help with the recovery efforts due to the wildfires in Maui.

Our hearts and our prayers are with our Ohana in Hawai’i. Boyd Gaming, Vacations Hawaii, and The California Hotel &... Posted by Boyd Gaming Corporation on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Boyd Gaming also invited others to donate to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts. The gaming corporation owns nine hotels in Las Vegas, including the California Hotel, which offers “the hospitality of the Hawaiian Islands” in its website description.

