3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom, WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT/WITN/Gray News) – A teenager and two adults were killed in a fire Friday morning on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Two other people who were in the rental home at the time were flown to the hospital, and another person was treated locally, a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

Crews with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the 75-year-old building to catch fire. Officials said it was required to have smoke detectors but not sprinklers.

The fire department said two other nearby homes were damaged, but no one inside them was hurt.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2023 WWBT & WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say