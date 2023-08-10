Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are displaced following devastating Maui wildfires that Hawaii’s governor says will require billions of dollars to recover from.

Here’s how you can help those impacted:

Hawaii Salvation Army

Hawaii Salvation Army will start providing meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters.

Hawaii Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens to aid in mass meal service at Maui shelters.

Making monetary donations is the best way the public can help, Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, said.

All money donated for disaster relief will go to disaster operations, Leonardi said.

Donations can be made at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org

‘Āina Momona

This fundraiser is through the Hawaii Community Foundation.

For details, click here

Kakoo Maui fund

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Alakaina Foundation Family, and Kakoo Haleakala will match up to $100,000 in donations for Kakoo Maui.

Funds will go to families and businesses.

You can donate here

Donate at your nearest Foodland

Foodland stores are accepting donations at checkout to support the American Red Cross of Hawaii’s efforts toward Maui fire relief. Shoppers can:

Make donations of up to $249

Donate 250 Maikai points ($5 equivalent donation)

Round up purchases to the nearest dollar

Donate change

Aloha United Way

Aloha United Way has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly to efforts supporting victims of the fires.

You can donate here

Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank is seeking monetary donations in efforts to feed thousands of displaced residents.

Donations can be made here

The Maui Food Bank is asking the public to limit phone and email inquiries so the organization can focus on emergency relief.

Maui Mutual Aid

Maui Mutual Aid is seeking donations to support Maui families, kupuna, people with disabilities, and those with limited or no insurance.

Donations can be made here

Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund

The Maui Strong Fund will be used to support Maui communities affected by recent fires, including response and recovery efforts.

Donations can be made on their website

Donations can also be made through ‘Āina Momona here

Fill out these forms from the Hawaii Restaurant Association

The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and for evacuees on Oahu.

You can contribute to relief efforts on Maui here

You can contribute to evacuees transported to Oahu here

Drop-off shelter donations at Maui’s War Memorial Complex

Maui Police Department is calling for donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items, and blankets.

Those interested in dropping off donations should enter the complex through Kanaloa Avenue and drop off goods on the field to the left.

Donations will be accepted through 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Drop off goods at certain local Maui businesses

Ice cream shop Cream B and Hoomana Barbell gym are organizing donations at 1826 Kaohu St.

The businesses are asking for donations of food, drinks, snacks, bedding, pillows, and personal hygiene products.

More information can be found here

Foster a Maui Humane Society animal

Maui Humane Society says its animals are safe but needs to free up space to take in more displaced pets. Mainlanders and locals can:

Drop off pet supplies to displaced families who still have their animals

Donate money to help the shelter meet an increase in demand for care

Report a lost or found pet here

Call (808) 877-3680 for more information or visit their website

Members of Hawaii’s sports community have also started fundraisers for those affected.

ESPN Honolulu has also started a fundraiser on their Instagram account, click here for more information.

MMA fighter and Oahu native Ilima-Lei MacFarlane started a fundraiser on her Instagram page.

Sending baby supplies for mothers in need

Non-profit Baby 2 Baby is getting ready to send supplies for babies and children who have been affected by the Maui fires. Visit their website for more information or to donate, by clicking here

This list will be updated.

