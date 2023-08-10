Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from California is heading home with a massive amount of money after hitting an enormous jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to IGT, the identified guest, who was visiting Las Vegas from California, won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing at Aria.
“One lucky player from California became the latest Megabucks™ millionaire with this life-changing win,” IGT said on Twitter.
IGT said the lucky winner was playing the Megabucks Gold Forge Slots.
