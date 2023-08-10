Trial date set for Las Vegas man charged with deadly stabbing of girlfriend

Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Robert Anthony Lara, 29(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date of April 29, 2024 has been set for a Las Vegas man charged with stabbing and killing his girlfriend in June.

Robert Anthony Lara, 29, was arraigned in Clark County District Court on August 10. Lara is charged with open murder and four counts of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. He is being held without bail due to the murder charge.

On June 18, LVMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Charleston Blvd. and found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Lara and the victim were in a dating relationship, according to police.

Lara is next due in court for a trial readiness check on November 9.

