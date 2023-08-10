Some parents would like to see clear backpacks in school even though they are not required within CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County School District considered but then chose not to require clear backpacks as a possible way to keep guns out of schools. Escobedo Middle School considered the same thing but then decided not to require them after surveying parents. Some parents purchased clear backpacks for their kids anticipating they would be required at the middle school and say they like the idea of them.

“The teachers and the staff can see what’s in their backpack for kids,” said parent Lili Cortes.

“I actually did vote for the idea of clear backpacks just because of the gun threat that was going on last year,” said parent Adrianna Vazquez.

Four guns were recovered in one day at schools across the district last February. One of the guns was recovered by staff at Escobedo Middle School and given to police after someone reported a student was in possession of a firearm, according to CCSD Police.

Some other parents have privacy concerns with clear backpacks, and some say guns can still be hidden inside other items in a clear backpack. While some school districts around the country have required clear backpacks, many have not. In a statement in July CCSD said after consideration with principals, it determined that requiring clear backpacks was not feasible and didn’t definitively address safety concerns.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Any changes for the upcoming school year will be communicated to parents by the district ahead of implementation,” read the statement.

