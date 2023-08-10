Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:53 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
A Las Vegas mother was arrested during the first day of school on Monday after she allegedly...
Las Vegas police: Mom accused of stabbing another parent outside elementary school in road rage
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 2 people detained after 2 shot in central valley
Rayshod Arberry
Las Vegas school custodian charged with sex trafficking

Latest News

Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX/MARJORIE ST. CLAIR/FACEBOOK/GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN/JEFF MELICHAR/CLINT...
Deadly wildfires whip across Hawaii
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County