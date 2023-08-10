Report cites firearms, drug trafficking as most-sentenced federal crimes in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A criminal defense attorney website analyzed data from the United States Sentencing Commission for the fiscal year 2022 to determine the categories of crimes for which each state receives the most sentences.

The report determined that the following categories of crimes have the highest sentencing rate per 100,000 in Nevada:

Firearms - The most sentenced crime with a rate of 3.62 federal sentences per 100,000. Firearms offenses are committed when a defendant illegally possesses or uses a firearm. Drug Trafficking - is the second most sentenced crime with a rate of 2.99 federal sentences per 100,000. Drug trafficking crimes involve knowingly manufacturing, dispensing, or distributing controlled substances or counterfeit controlled substances meant to be passed off as the real thing. Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement - comes in third with a rate of 1.76 federal sentences per 100,000. Fraud is when any deception or misrepresentation is used to benefit someone, theft is the unlawful taking of someone else’s property, and embezzlement is theft while in a position of trust over the stolen funds or items. Immigration - with a rate of 0.98 federal sentences per 100,000. Immigration crime relates to illegal entry into the United States by a foreign national or committing a felony offense as an immigrant to the United States. Robbery - with a rate of 0.72 federal sentences per 100,000. Robbery is when someone takes or attempts to take an item of value from another while using force, the threat of force, or making the victim afraid.

Some of Nevada’s sentencing rates paled in comparison to its neighbors. For example, Arizona saw a rate of over 46 immigration sentences per 100,000 people, while California’s drug trafficking sentence rate (6.472) was more than double Nevada’s.

2022 Federal Sentencing Statistics are available here.

