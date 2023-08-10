McDonald’s introduces Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT
(WFSB) - Peanut butter fans may salivate over McDonald’s latest menu item.

The fast food chain announced its new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry.

“Catch a swirl of rich flavors with each creamy spoonful,” McDonald’s said. “The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is vanilla soft serve with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces.”

The restaurant said the 510 calorie frozen treat could be found on its “Sweet Treats Menu.”

Additional nutrition info can be found on McDonald’s website here.

It said the McFlurry would be available for a limited time.

