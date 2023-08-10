Luke Bryan announces final dates for Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(John Shearer | John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Luke Bryan on Wednesday announced the final dates of his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, wrapping up a nearly two-year engagement, “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” at Resorts World Theatre” will conclude on Jan. 6, 2024.

“I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live,” shared Bryan. “The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room.”

Resorts World says the final six performance dates include shows over New Year’s Eve weekend:

  • December: 29, 30, 31
  • January: 3, 5, 6

Tickets for these last six “Luke Bryan: Vegas” show dates go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

