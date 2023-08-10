Las Vegas woman confronts man about to illegal dump trash in area battling constant illegal dumping

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a constant problem for many areas in the Las Vegas Valley: illegal dumping. When one woman saw it about to happen in her area, she was determined to stop it.

She doesn’t want her name used for fear of retaliation but says she is sick and tired of people dumping in undeveloped areas near her home and a park.

“This has become a vast wasteland... couches, refrigerators, desks and junk… everyday it is something more and more,” the woman asserted. Tons of trash, even drug paraphernalia, can be found right next to the Old Silverbowl Softball Fields where kids play, also not far from the Clark County Wetlands and Nature Preserve.

“It is hard for me to walk my dog out here and feel safe… It is disgusting,” the woman contended. The neighbor was out enjoying the park this weekend when she saw someone about to add to the trash piles. “I see a gentleman in a white pickup truck back up to this location and lower his tailgate,” the woman recounted. She knew he was about to dump all the trash and wasn’t about to let that happen. She ran up and confronted him.

“He told me some unfavorable words and drove off .... and I knew later on that he was going to drive back at night and sure enough he did,” the woman explained. She tried calling 311 to report the non-emergency issue but gave up after an hour on hold. Instead, she went into a Metro police station and filed a report.

“They told me that they couldn’t do anything legally… they are just going to document it because the crime wasn’t committed in the presence of them,” the woman said. She then reached out to Clark County Commissioners who responded saying they would work on getting it picked up. She worries it will just happen again unless something changes. She wants “to have more patrol out here, more security.” She doesn’t understand why people just don’t put unwanted items on the curb during bulk pickup or take it to one of the many transfer stations across the valley.

“If you have a trash bill, it’s free,” the woman added.

That neighbor did take picture of the truck she saw dumping and gave the plate to police. She says she later spotted the truck parked at a home in a nearby neighborhood.

It is easy to find the nearest transfer station to you. Here is more information from Republic Services.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.