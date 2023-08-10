Las Vegas police searching for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are looking for this man, a suspect in a commercial armed robbery from August 9
Las Vegas police are looking for this man, a suspect in a commercial armed robbery from August 9(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are trying to identify the suspect in a commercial armed robbery.

According to a preliminary report, the suspect entered a business at approximately 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday and demanded money while wielding a gun. He is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, standing 5′10″ tall and weighing 180 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap with a red New York Yankees logo, sunglasses, a black t-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans and white shoes.

Las Vegas armed robbery suspect - 2
Las Vegas armed robbery suspect - 2(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Las Vegas armed robbery suspect - 3
Las Vegas armed robbery suspect - 3(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

