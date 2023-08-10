Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

