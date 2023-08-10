Henderson launches information website for Boulder Highway project

Reimagine Boulder Highway project(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson has launched a new website to help keep residents and businesses informed about the upcoming Reimagine Boulder Highway project, slated to begin next year.

According to a media release, the website will be “the most updated source of information about the Henderson project,” including an FAQ page, fact sheets, resources, public meetings and more. Henderson’s portion of Reimagine Boulder Highway encompasses 7.5 miles, stretching from Tulip Falls Drive to Wagon Wheel Drive. The City of Henderson is the first jurisdiction to begin work on the historic corridor.

The project encompasses several safety improvements, including:

  • Lane reductions to calm traffic and speed
  • Center-lane Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for safer pedestrian access
  • Additional streetlights
  • Widened sidewalks
  • Enhanced bike lanes

Reimagine Boulder Highway also enhances the City’s sustainability efforts through water conservation. More than 500,000 square feet of grass is being removed, along with diseased trees, and being replaced with water-smart landscapes. Center median landscaping was removed in preparation for the future center-running BRT lanes. The city said that these efforts will save more than 46 million gallons of water annually, and will comply with Assembly Bill 356, which prohibits using Colorado River water to irrigate landscapes in medians and public right-of-ways.

The $120 million project is being funded with a federal grant and by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the City of Henderson, and construction is anticipated to take 20 months.

For more information and to stay updated on all developments on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project, visit cityofhenderson.com/boulderhighway.

